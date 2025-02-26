Azerbaijani parliamentarians honor memory of Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Ahmadov, along with Deputy Chairmen Ziyafat Asgarov, Musa Gasimli, Rafael Huseynov, committee chairs, MPs, and employees of the Parliament's Staff and Administration, visited the Khojaly genocide memorial on the genocide's 33rd anniversary, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The source noted that the parliament staff, with deep respect, honored the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide by laying bouquets of flowers in front of the memorial.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel