Kazakhs to begin heating season preparations with introduction of monitoring system

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. Kazakhstan is gearing up to roll out a monitoring system to keep an eye on preparations for the heating season, along with an educational platform to boot, Trend reports.

In 2024, Kazakhstan launched the Situational Analytical Center of the Ministry of Energy, which allows real-time monitoring of the performance indicators of energy facilities and analysis of industry risks.

"In 2025, a system will be launched to monitor the preparation and passage of the autumn-winter period. It is also planned to introduce elements of artificial intelligence into industry information systems and implement a digital service for the distribution of petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas. This will improve the efficiency of industry management and help ensure uninterrupted supply of energy resources to consumers," said Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev.

Furthermore, as articulated by the minister, a sector-specific educational platform is set to be developed.

Today, an expanded board meeting of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan is taking place in the capital, Astana, dedicated to the results of the department's work in 2024 and tasks for 2025, with the focus on the key performance indicators of the country's fuel and energy complex.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel