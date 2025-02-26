...
Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia partnership likely to set regional benchmarks – Turkish FM

Politics Materials 26 February 2025 18:23 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The exemplary cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia could serve as a model for other countries in the region, the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said following a joint press conference in Ankara with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Bochorishvili, Trend reports.

“The transportation of Caspian energy resources to global and European markets, our cooperation in the Black Sea – all of these are extremely important strategic areas. There is great potential for closer cooperation,” Fidan said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that thanks to the will of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, this potential can be fully realized. "I hope that our exemplary cooperation can serve as an example for other countries in the region," he added.

Fidan reminded that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are implementing significant projects within the framework of strategic cooperation. Highlighting that there are active energy and transport projects currently underway involving all three countries, the Foreign Minister stressed that these projects play a crucial role in improving the region's prosperity and in establishing and maintaining peace.

