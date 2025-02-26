Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia partnership likely to set regional benchmarks – Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The exemplary
cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia could serve as
a model for other countries in the region, the Turkish Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan said following a joint press conference in
Ankara with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Bochorishvili, Trend reports.
“The transportation of Caspian energy resources to global and
European markets, our cooperation in the Black Sea – all of these
are extremely important strategic areas. There is great potential
for closer cooperation,” Fidan said.
The Foreign Minister emphasized that thanks to the will of
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, this potential can be fully
realized. "I hope that our exemplary cooperation can serve as an
example for other countries in the region," he added.
Fidan reminded that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are
implementing significant projects within the framework of strategic
cooperation. Highlighting that there are active energy and
transport projects currently underway involving all three
countries, the Foreign Minister stressed that these projects play a
crucial role in improving the region's prosperity and in
establishing and maintaining peace.
