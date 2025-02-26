Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia partnership likely to set regional benchmarks – Turkish FM

The Foreign Minister emphasized that thanks to the will of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, this potential can be fully realized. "I hope that our exemplary cooperation can serve as an example for other countries in the region," he added.

Fidan reminded that Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are implementing significant projects within the framework of strategic cooperation. Highlighting that there are active energy and transport projects currently underway involving all three countries, the Foreign Minister stressed that these projects play a crucial role in improving the region's prosperity and in establishing and maintaining peace.

