Türkiye values full-capacity BTK railway work as Middle Corridor foundation - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Türkiye attaches great importance to the full operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, which forms the core of the Middle Corridor, the country's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a joint press conference in Ankara with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Bochorishvili today, Trend reports.

Maka Bochorishvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, paid an official visit to Türkiye on February 26, 2025, where she met with her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing economic dynamics within the regional context.

"We have been contributing to energy security for many years through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum natural gas pipeline. We are trying to turn our cooperation into strong and concrete projects. Today, we had extensive discussions with my esteemed colleague. We reiterate our position on deepening relations with the new Georgian government.

For 16 years, Türkiye has been Georgia's number one trade partner. Last year, our trade turnover exceeded $3 billion. We are working to increase this figure to $5 billion. The Middle Corridor, which passes through the Caspian Sea and connects the East with the West, is a vital element. In this context, we attach great importance to the full operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which forms the core of the Middle Corridor. We also discussed this issue with my esteemed colleague," Fidan said.

To note, the Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that passes through several countries in the region, connecting Asia and Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional North and South corridors.

The route starts in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then continues through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor provides a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing longer sea routes.

