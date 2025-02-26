Azerbaijan's Khojaly Memorial Complex project approved - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The project of the Khojaly Memorial Complex in Azerbaijan has been approved, said the Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, speaking to journalists during a visit to the Khojaly genocide memorial, Trend reports.

"The foundation of the Khojaly Memorial Complex has been laid. As you know, the project will be implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. There is already an approved project in this regard, and the implementation of that project will begin," he added.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

