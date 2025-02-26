Most returning residents to Azerbaijan's Fuzuli work - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Most of the residents who returned to Azerbaijan's Fuzuli are employed, said Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, speaking to journalists during a visit to the Khojaly genocide memorial, Trend reports.

"The process of resettlement in Fuzuli city continues. The first residential complex has already been built in Fuzuli. Currently, the largest population of 3,132 people has settled in the liberated territories, with Fuzuli city being the most populated. At present, the majority of the residents there are employed. The unemployment rate among the population of Fuzuli city is below nine percent, which indicates that life has already returned to Fuzuli.

However, I must also mention that the planning of the second and third residential neighborhoods is being carried out at full speed. In the city, the construction of the Central Park, the Museum of Occupation, Victory Park, a vocational school, a kindergarten, and other similar projects is progressing rapidly.

As for the villages of Fuzuli district, the implementation of the project for Dovlatyarli village has already begun. Construction work has started. Soon, the construction of the Pirahmadli village will also begin. We hope that the project for the Garakhanbayli village will be ready within this year," he added.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

