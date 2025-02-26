President of Tajikistan discusses trade and economic cooperation with Belarusian counterpart

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 26. President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Belarus.

The Heads of State discussed topical issues of trade and economic cooperation and noted good dynamics in the development of relations. The sides stressed the importance of fully implementing the previously approved roadmap for 2022-2026, paying special attention to strengthening cooperation ties.

Diplomatic relations between Belarus and Tajikistan were established on September 5, 1996. The Embassy of Tajikistan was established in Minsk in 1997, and the Embassy of Belarus was opened in Dushanbe in 2011. Lukashenko paid an official visit to Tajikistan in October 2022.