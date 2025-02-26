President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the memorial erected in the Khatai district of Baku on February 26 to honor the victims of the Khojaly genocide, marking the 33rd anniversary of the bloody tragedy that entered human history in the 20th century, Trend reports.

The head of state laid a wreath at the Khojaly Genocide Memorial and respectfully commemorated the victims of the tragedy.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva placed a floral tribute at the monument and expressed her respect to the memory of the genocide victims.