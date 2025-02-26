Uzbekistan, Poland strengthen economic ties with new agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 26. Uzbekistan and Poland signed several agreements to enhance trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Trend reports.

The documents were signed during a series of events in Tashkent, including a business forum and a meeting of the Uzbek-Polish Intergovernmental Commission. The Uzbek delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Akram Aliyev, while the Polish side was headed by State Secretary of the Ministry of Development and Technology Michal Jaros.

The parties signed several key agreements:

- The Minutes of the Uzbek-Polish Intergovernmental Joint Commission Meeting;

- A Memorandum of Understanding between Uzbekistan’s Agency for Attracting Foreign Investments and the Polish Investment and Trade Agency;

- An Agreement on cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce of both countries to establish the Uzbek-Polish Business Council;

- An Agreement on cooperation between Uzbekistan’s Business Ombudsman and the Polish Chamber of Commerce to support entrepreneurs' rights.

Meanwhile, over 150 representatives from leading Uzbek and Polish companies attended the forum, discussing opportunities for expanding trade relations. The trade turnover between the two countries has doubled in the past five years, reaching nearly $400 million by the end of last year. Both sides emphasized the need to utilize untapped potential by leveraging regional market access and improving logistics.

Participants also reviewed investment opportunities in Uzbekistan, presenting high-value projects in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, digital technologies, and education. The event included B2B and B2G meetings, allowing businesses and government officials to establish new partnerships and negotiate trade deals.

