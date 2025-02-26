Kyrgyzstan bolsters oil products imports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 26. Kyrgyzstan imported over 1 million tons of oil products in 2024, which is a 61 percent increase compared to 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reveals that the total value of these imports reached $711.7 million, a 48 percent rise from the previous year.

The main countries exporting oil products to Kyrgyzstan were Russia, with 764,075 tons valued at $556.036 million; Kazakhstan, supplying 262,693 tons worth $114.350 million; Uzbekistan, providing 7,008 tons worth $4.374 million; and Belarus, which exported 2,748 tons valued at $2.992 million.

Meanwhile, the total trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $16.041 billion last year, which is an increase of 0.9 percent compared to 2023. Exports reached $3.827 billion, increasing by 13.1 percent compared to the previous year. However, imports decreased by 2.4 percent, totaling $12.214 billion. Out of the country's total trade, 23.9 percent was exports, and 76.1 percent was imports.