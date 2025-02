BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijan's national flag raised in front of the administrative buildings belonging to the state bodies in Khankendi, Khojaly and Aghdara has been lowered to half-mast in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

Today at 17:00 (GMT +4), the memory of the Khojaly genocide victims will be commemorated with a minute of silence throughout Azerbaijan.

