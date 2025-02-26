UK ambassador to Azerbaijan commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has visited the monument commemorating the victims of the Khojaly genocide in Baku, Trend reports.

"It has been 33 years since the Khojaly tragedy. I join all Azerbaijanis in honoring the memory of the victims of this genocide with deep respect. May Allah have mercy on them," the ambassador posted on his X page.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide - one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century - was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.