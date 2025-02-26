Crucial issues still on table in Iran’s talks with European powers – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. There are many questions to be answered and clarified in ongoing discussions between Iran and three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany), said Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

In his statement following a cabinet meeting in Tehran today, Araghchi reiterated that talks between Iran and the three European countries are ongoing, with the latest round of discussions held just two days ago in Geneva.

He noted that there are still several issues to be resolved in the negotiations.

Araghchi also noted that during his visit to Tehran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shared detailed information about Russia's discussions with the US and its diplomatic engagements with other nations. However, Lavrov did not deliver any specific messages to Iran during his visit.

On November 29, 2024, the first round of dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva. The second round of this dialogue continued on January 13-14 in Geneva, with talks focused on Iran's nuclear program.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

