Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian FMs discuss cooperation within international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia met in an expanded format as a part of the minister's visit to Saudi Arabia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas between two countries in the fields of economy, trade, investments, and energy, as well as regional and international affairs of mutual interest.

Cooperation within the framework of the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was also high on the agenda.

Bayramov provided detailed information regarding the post-conflict situation in the region, the current state of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and existing challenges, including the continuation of territorial claims of Armenia enshrined in its constitution.

