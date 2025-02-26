Turkish president commemorates Khojaly genocide victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a post about the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"I remember with mercy our Azerbaijani brothers who were killed on the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, whose pain we'll never forget and whose sadness we'll always carry in our hearts.

I offer my condolences to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan, with whom we are together in good and bad days," the post reads.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

