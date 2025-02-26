Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s leadership visits Khojaly Genocide Memorial (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. On February 26, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other senior staff of the Ministry visited the Mother’s Cry Memorial on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership laid flowers at the memorial and honored the memory of the genocide victims.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide - one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century - was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.