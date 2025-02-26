Uzbekistan, Pakistan seal protocol on Strategic Partnership Council establishment

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 26. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif have signed a Joint Declaration and a Protocol on the setup of a bilateral High-Level Strategic Partnership Council, Trend reports.

The documents were signed following the negotiations held between the two countries.

In the presence of the leaders of both countries, the following documents were also signed:

- An agreement on cooperation in science, technology, and innovation;

- An agreement on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports;

- An agreement on cooperation between the ministries of internal affairs;

- An agreement on cooperation in professional education;

- An agreement on cooperation in youth policy;

- An agreement on cooperation between national news agencies;

- agreements and arrangements for cooperation between diplomatic academies and the cities of Tashkent and Lahore.

The bilateral trade volume between the countries exceeded $400 million in 2024 and the number of joint ventures reached 130. Trade houses have been opened in Karachi and Tashkent, and direct flights have resumed between Tashkent and Lahore.

