Kazakhstan rolling up sleeves to give its military facelift

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. The Security Council of Kazakhstan put their heads together to hash out plans for beefing up the Armed Forces, with a keen eye on giving the military a fresh coat of paint, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s President press service.

A meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the meeting, the challenges associated with the modernization of the armed forces and the enhancement of military infrastructure were evaluated.

President Tokayev articulated a series of targeted directives aimed at the strategic enhancement of the Armed Forces' operational capabilities.

The Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan is, in accordance with subparagraph 20 of Article 44 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, an advisory and consultative body formed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to develop decisions and assist the Head of State in exercising powers related to ensuring defense capability and national security, preserving state sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Kazakhstan, maintaining socio-political stability in the country, and protecting citizens' constitutional rights and freedoms.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel