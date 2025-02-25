Heydar Aliyev Center holds ceremony in memory of Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. On February 25, the Heydar Aliyev Center hosted an event commemorating the victims of the Khojaly genocide on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after outstanding Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, conducted by Fuad Ibrahimov, performed pieces by Azerbaijani composers, including Arif Melikov, Azer Dadashov, Farhad Badalbayli, Fikrat Amirov, Haji Khanmammadov, Rauf Aliyev, and Soltan Hajibayli.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, with the support of the 366th Motorized Regiment of the former Soviet Army, invaded the city of Khojaly and committed the crime of genocide against the peaceful population, as a result of which 613 Khojaly residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 older persons, were mercilessly murdered.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation continues to host a series of events to raise international public awareness of the Khojaly genocide - one of humankind's most terrifying tragedies. The international campaign “Justice for Khojaly!” initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, have been exposing the true face of Armenian nationalists since 2008.

The campaign "Justice for Khojaly", which has been implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in many countries around the world, is aimed at the international dissemination of the Khojaly genocide, recognition of this tragedy by the world community, and establishment of its political and legal evaluation.