Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan push for closer co-op in transport and logistics

Kyrgyzstan Materials 26 February 2025 16:16 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 26. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, discussed issues related to trade, economic, and transport-logistics cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz President's Administration.

The sides examined cooperation in the energy sector and transport logistics. Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted the significant potential for transport and logistics collaboration and emphasized the positive trends in trade and economic relations. Cultural and humanitarian ties were also part of the discussions.

The Kyrgyz President emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for resolving issues related to energy supplies from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Zhaparov also expressed readiness for cooperation within multilateral platforms to jointly address challenges and threats.

On his part, Rashid Meredov noted that the first official state visit of President Sadyr Zhaparov to Turkmenistan in 2021 marked a significant step in advancing Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation across various sectors.

The head of Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined Turkmenistan's readiness to deepen cooperation, stressing that joint efforts would strengthen the fraternal and friendly relations between the two nations.

Following the meeting, Sadyr Zhaparov expressed confidence that Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations will continue to develop on a solid foundation of strategic partnership.

