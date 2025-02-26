Lithuanian ambassador to Azerbaijan pays tribute to victims of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, paid tribute to the victims of Khojaly on the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"I honor and respect the memory of the victims of Khojaly," the diplomat wrote on his page on X.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide - one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century - was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.