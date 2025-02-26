UN in Azerbaijan pays tribute to victims of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The UN office in Azerbaijan has paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"In remembrance of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy of 1992, we must commit to ensuring such atrocities never happen again. Lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and reconciliation," the representative office's post on X reads.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide - one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century - was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.