Kazakhstan emphasizes crucial role of digital transformation in judicial sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. Kazakhstan is putting its best foot forward, highlighting the need for a digital makeover and a shake-up in the judicial sector's red tape, Trend reports.

At a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, issues related to the development and digitalization of the justice bodies were discussed in light of the tasks set by President Tokayev for the debureaucratization of the state governance system for the accelerated socio-economic development of the country. The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of simplifying bureaucratic procedures and introducing digital solutions in the justice system.

"The development and digitalization of the justice bodies is a crucial process aimed at protecting the legal interests of the state, citizens, and businesses. A fundamental factor in this process is the development of artificial intelligence. This is one of the main methods of debureaucratization. Therefore, it is necessary to use the full potential of digital technologies to improve the efficiency, accessibility, and quality of the services provided," said Olzhas Bektenov.

An example of the launch of the "Robot – Judicial Executor" project was used to demonstrate the results of innovation. Since August 2024, more than 125,000 documents have been processed, and citizens saved 600 million tenge (approximately $1.2 million) during the procedures. The head of the government instructed the Ministry of Justice to expand the list of enforcement documents processed in a simplified manner, which will increase the efficiency of the execution of court decisions.

Bektenov emphasized the need to reduce excessive spending within the Ministry of Justice's activities. It was noted that cost optimization should be carried out through the implementation of digital technologies.

"It is necessary to reduce redundant expenses and unnecessary structures through digitalization. As a result, the efficiency of the state apparatus as a whole will increase. This applies to all state bodies," emphasized Bektenov.

The Prime Minister noted that systemic changes are needed in the field of notary services, particularly to improve the mechanism of the notarial endorsement to enhance the protection of the rights of individuals and legal entities. The importance of involving professional communities, IT companies, and experts in this work was highlighted.

Bektenov gave the order to expedite the rewriting of legal consulting regulations, particularly those pertaining to citizenship, qualifications, and uniform work standards. By the conclusion of the first half of the year, the coordinated ideas have to be sent to the government.

Currently, the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan provides 94 types of public services, 35 of which are fully automated. The Minister of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry, Zhaslan Madiev, informed the Prime Minister that over the past year, more than 14 million public services were provided to the population, with 87.7 percent of them being in electronic format.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel