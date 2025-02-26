KazMunayGas putting best foot forward to tackle methane emissions head-on

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. KazMunayGas is putting its best foot forward in crafting strategies to cut down on methane emissions, with help from Doris and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in their corner, Trend reports via Kazmunaygas.

A seminar on methane emissions management was held at JSC NC "KazMunayGas" (KMG). Experts from Doris and representatives of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, participated in the event. These organizations are providing KMG with consulting and technical support in this area.

The participants discussed effective methods for monitoring emissions and applying new technologies to reduce them. Special attention was given to advanced practices used in other countries, which not only help protect the environment but also bring significant economic benefits.

Noteworthy is that Kazakhstan joined the global methane emissions reduction initiative (Global Methane Pledge) at the end of 2023, committing to set clear targets and introduce appropriate regulations. A cherry on top was the European Union's green light for a regulation aimed at cutting down methane emissions in the energy sector in August 2024, putting the pedal to the metal on measurements, monitoring, reporting, and verification of emissions.

At the seminar’s conclusion, experts presented information on the problem of methane emissions and their environmental impact, as well as an exchange of experiences between representatives of KMG, Doris, and IFC. The event concluded with recommendations for further improvement of the methane emissions management system, which will be an important step toward sustainable development and environmental protection.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is an international financial institution within the World Bank Group. Its headquarters is located in Washington, D.C., USA.

DORIS is a leader in providing engineering, advisory, and project management services to the energy industry. The company's work in new energies includes hydrogen, carbon capture, and biogas, and it is committed to scaling up new energy production solutions to accelerate the energy transition.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel