Azerbaijani Parliament hails media representatives from French colonies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. A meeting was held in the Azerbaijani Parliament with media representatives from overseas territories under French colonial rule, Trend reports.

During the meeting, participants were introduced to the activities of the parliament and held discussions with members of the working group on Corsica in the Azerbaijani Parliament, as well as representatives of the Baku Initiative Group.

The meeting was attended by members of the working group created in the Azerbaijani Parliament to support the Corsican people's struggle for the restoration of their national identity and the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms, alongside journalists from Madagascar, Guadeloupe, Saint Martin, New Caledonia, French Guiana, and other territories.

MPs Javanshir Feyziyev, Azer Karimli, Shahin Ismayılov, and Tural Ganjaliyev highlighted in their speeches that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to restore the rights of overseas territories.

The press representatives expressed their gratitude for the support Azerbaijan has provided in their fight against France's colonial policies.

The meeting culminated with an interactive query and answer segment, followed by additional deliberations.

