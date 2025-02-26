Khojaly victims' suffering endures in our hearts - Turkish MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. We remember the dear memory of our innocent Azerbaijani brothers who were killed in Khojaly exactly 33 years ago; we carry the pain of Azerbaijan in our hearts, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in its statement on the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"We condemn the massacre committed by Armenian armed forces against innocent civilians in the city of Khojaly, Azerbaijan, on February 26, 1992. The pain of our 613 brothers who were killed, the wounded, captured, and missing Azerbaijanis is still in our hearts.

We pray for God's mercy to those who lost their lives in the Khojaly massacre and once again express our condolences to the people of Azerbaijan," added the ministry.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

