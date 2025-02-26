EBRD-backed auction paves way for new renewable capacity in Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Serbia has completed its second renewable energy auction with strong investor participation and competitive pricing, Trend reports.

Supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and co-funded by the Swiss government through SECO, the auction is expected to lead to the construction of up to 10 new wind and solar power plants.

A total of 41 project proposals were submitted, significantly exceeding the offered quota of 424.8 MW for solar and wind energy. The selected projects will have a combined capacity of up to 645 MW. Seven proposals were for wind farms, while 34 were for solar power plants. The auction resulted in competitive prices, with bids as low as €50.9 per megawatt-hour for solar energy and 53.6 euros per megawatt-hour for wind energy.

Matteo Colangeli, the EBRD’s Regional Director for the Western Balkans, noted the success of the auction, highlighting Serbia’s progress in establishing a market-driven system for renewable energy. Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović emphasized that the incentivized projects would provide affordable energy without requiring subsidies, with excess profits returning to the state if market prices remain high.

The EBRD has supported renewable energy auctions in 16 countries, awarding over 8,100 MW of capacity across eight nations. In Serbia, the Bank has invested more than 9.8 billion euros through 372 projects, focusing on private sector competitiveness, the green transition, and sustainable infrastructure.