BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Embassy of Slovakia in Baku has commemorated the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"33 years passed. Today, we join with Azerbaijanis mourning all who lost their lives in Khojaly in 1992. We express our deep condolences to all those who lost their families, friends, and homes in Khojaly," the Embassy shared in a post on Facebook.