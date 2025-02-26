Kyrgyzstan's parliament to review Kyrgyz-Tajik border delimitation deal

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 26. Tomorrow, Kyrgyzstan's parliament will review the agreement on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, said Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, during the foundation-laying ceremony for a new stadium in Batken, Trend reports.

He stated that once the document is signed by the presidents of both countries, it will be directed back to the parliament. The ratification process is expected to be completed within a month.

"We will carry out the ratification during a large extended meeting. The presidents will sign the ratified laws, and they will come into effect. All of this will be done within a month. We can say that the border issue in the Batken region is resolved," Tashiev said.

On February 21, 2025, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed the final agreement on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The stretch of this border runs roughly 980 km long. The talks on delimitation have been in the works since 2002

Accordingly, on March 31, 2025, the first-ever trilateral summit of the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will be held in Khujand (Tajikistan).