Iranian Oil Terminals set for unlimited crude oil exports - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Iranian Oil Terminals Company (IOTC) is prepared to export crude oil in any volume, leveraging local potential and strategic infrastructure, head of IOTC Abbas Asadruz told reporters, Trend reports.

Asadruz explained that all activities in the country's oil sector, including geological exploration, development, and crude oil production, culminate in the export through oil terminals. As such, the IOTC plays a crucial role in Iran's economy.

The official added that the IOTC operates across five provinces in Iran. The company serves as a vital bridge between the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and local and international clients, ensuring the continuous export of crude oil.

Iranian Oil Terminals Company mainly operates in 5 provinces of Iran (Khuzestan, Bushehr, Hormozgan, Mazandaran, and Tehran). More than 90 percent of the country's crude oil is exported through Kharg Island, and 100 percent of gas condensate is exported through Asalouyeh.

Oil Terminals Company has 40 storage tanks at the Kharg oil terminal on Kharg Island with a total capacity of more than 20 million barrels. These storage tanks are filled with crude oil from oil zones in southern Iran via pipelines through the seabed. At the Kharg Oil Terminal, the crude oil is pumped to storage facilities, which are exported after being separated into different grades.

On February 24, 2025, the US Department of State announced sanctions on five legal entities and two companies related to Iran's oil sector, including Iran's Oil Terminals Company and its Executive Director.

