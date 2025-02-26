U.S. Embassy in Baku commemorates memory of Khojaly genocide victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The U.S. Embassy in Baku has commemorated the memory of the Khojaly genocide victims, Trend reports via the Embassy's post on X.

"Today, we join the people of Azerbaijan in remembering and honoring those who were killed in Khojaly in 1992 and express our deepest sympathies to their families and loved ones," said the U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide - one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century - was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.