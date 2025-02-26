Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan forge new path with cooperation agreement

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 26. Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Zheenbek Kulubaev, and Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, signed a Cooperation Program for 2025-2026, Trend reports.

Rashid Meredov arrived in Bishkek on February 25 heading a Turkmen delegation for bilateral Kyrgyz-Turkmen political consultations.

İn the course of the meeting, the ministers discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation in trade, economy, investment, transport and logistics, energy, and other areas of bilateral cooperation. Special attention was given to organizing and holding upcoming high-level bilateral events, expanding the legal framework, and strengthening cooperation within international organizations.

Moreover, the foreign ministers also reviewed the progress of agreements reached during the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to Turkmenistan in June 2021. Agreements included enhancing trade and economic cooperation, developing transport infrastructure, expanding energy collaboration, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan for the first three months of 2024 amounted to $20 million, a 36-percent increase compared to the previous year, indicating the growth of trade relations between the two countries. This reflects the strengthening of economic ties and the growing mutual interest in cooperation.