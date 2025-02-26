Kazakhstan, Türkiye break path to deepen co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. Kazakhstan’s Tokayev and Türkiye’s Erdogan discussed strengthening the Kazakh-Turkish partnership and congratulated each other on Ramadan, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his birthday and wished him continued success in his responsible state activities for the benefit of the brotherly Turkish people.



During the conversation, the heads of state, noting the high dynamics of the development of the Kazakh-Turkish expanded strategic partnership, discussed the prospects for strengthening bilateral relations.



On the occasion of the upcoming Ramadan month, the presidents wished prosperity and well-being to the brotherly peoples of Kazakhstan and Türkiye.