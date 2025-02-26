Uzbekistan's Tashkent hosts official welcome ceremony for Pakistani PM

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 26. A formal ceremony was held at the International Congress Center in Tashkent to welcome Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is on an official visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev extended a cordial welcome to the esteemed visitor and subsequently ushered him to the podium for further discourse. The military orchestra performed the national anthems of both countries.

The leaders conducted a thorough assessment of the ceremonial contingent and facilitated the formal introductions among the representatives of the respective delegations..

Subsequent to a collaborative photographic engagement, discussions commenced in a constrained framework.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is paying an official visit to Uzbekistan on February 25-26 at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The agenda of the forthcoming summit discussions encompasses the strategic enhancement and broadening of Uzbek-Pakistani relations, focusing on the intricate dynamics of partnership and multifaceted collaboration.

The focus will be on joint plans to increase the volume of mutual trade turnover, strengthen transport interconnectivity and unlock transit potential, and promote cooperation projects in light and leather industries, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, and other sectors of the economy.

