Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan intensify customs co-op to develop Middle Corridor infrastructure

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are strengthening customs cooperation to improve the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian route, said Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel during a meeting with Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Bagirov, Trend reports via the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan.

In the course of the meeting, the sides engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics and future trajectories of bilateral synergies in customs, transportation and logistics frameworks, trade paradigms, and economic interrelations, among other pertinent domains.

In particular, Bayel noted the ongoing growth in the transit of Kazakhstani and Azerbaijani products as well as goods from third countries and emphasized the importance of maintaining this trend. The diplomat highlighted the special role of the customs authorities of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the development of several major infrastructure and logistics projects being implemented by the two countries within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

In turn, Bagirov confirmed Azerbaijan's strong interest in the development of the TITR. He noted that under the current geo-economic situation, the Middle Corridor is becoming increasingly relevant not only for the Central Asian and South Caucasus region but also for global trade and transport systems. In this context, Bagirov emphasized the key importance of developing cooperation between the customs structures of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and noted the need to simplify procedures, automate, and digitalize processes.

The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics of bilateral customs relations, addressing a multitude of specific challenges while also exchanging insights on the prospective enhancement of collaborative efforts in this domain.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) is an international transport corridor connecting China and Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. It is also an important part of the "Belt and Road" initiative, promoting the development of trade and logistics in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel