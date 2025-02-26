French colonial territories' media pay respects at Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Media representatives from territories under French colonial rule visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom, according to the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

"This powerful moment of reflection honored the courage and resilience of those who gave their lives in the pursuit of independence.

The visit served as a poignant reminder that the journey to freedom is never easy - it is built on sacrifice, determination, and an unbreakable spirit," Baku Initiative Group's post on X reads.