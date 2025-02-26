ICRC reps visit Armenian war criminals imprisoned in Azerbaijani Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited all Armenian detainees notified by the Azerbaijani authorities in February, spokesperson of the ICRC Office in Azerbaijan Ilaha Huseynova told Trend.

The detainees were met in private and were given the possibility to exchange family news, the Spokesperson added.

"According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention and helps to ensure that the detained individuals can restore or maintain contact with their families. As per the ICRC’s procedures, the observations and recommendations related to its visits are only shared with the detaining authorities," she said.

