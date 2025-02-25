Azerbaijan, Oman evaluate opportunities for joint investment and co-op (PHOTO)

The Omani representatives were briefed on the key priorities of Azerbaijan's non-oil economy and the favorable business climate fostered for foreign investments. The critical role of public-private partnerships in this regard was also underscored.

The meeting also highlighted the support measures provided by the government for establishing value-added production in Azerbaijan, as well as the country's attractiveness for foreign investments due to its transportation and logistics infrastructure, which facilitates the export of locally produced goods to international markets.

The parties discussed potential joint investment projects and cooperation opportunities.

Suhail Bahwan Group Holding LLC, one of the largest holding companies in Oman, owns over 30 companies operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, North Africa, and South Asia. The group is involved in various sectors, including chemicals, healthcare, energy, logistics, engineering, infrastructure, information technology, and telecommunications.

