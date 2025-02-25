Azerbaijan, Oman evaluate opportunities for joint investment and co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Discussions on
joint investment projects and potential cooperation prospects were
held during a meeting between representatives of Oman's Suhail
Bahwan Group Holding LLC and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, the
ministry told Trend.
According to the ministry, the meeting took place during a
session with Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and the
representatives of the Omani company.
The Omani representatives were briefed on the key priorities of
Azerbaijan's non-oil economy and the favorable business climate
fostered for foreign investments. The critical role of
public-private partnerships in this regard was also
underscored.
The meeting also highlighted the support measures provided by
the government for establishing value-added production in
Azerbaijan, as well as the country's attractiveness for foreign
investments due to its transportation and logistics infrastructure,
which facilitates the export of locally produced goods to
international markets.
The parties discussed potential joint investment projects and
cooperation opportunities.
Suhail Bahwan Group Holding LLC, one of the largest holding
companies in Oman, owns over 30 companies operating in the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, North Africa, and South Asia.
The group is involved in various sectors, including chemicals,
healthcare, energy, logistics, engineering, infrastructure,
information technology, and telecommunications.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel