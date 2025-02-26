France retains its full support for Armenia's revanchist forces - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. France keeps up total support to the revanchist forces of Armenia, a member of the working group on Corsica set up in the Azerbaijani Parliament, MP Azer Karimli said in the parliament at a meeting with media representatives from French-colonized territories today, Trend reports.

"It is symbolic that our meeting today takes place on the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. As is known, 33 years ago, on February 25-26, Armenian fascists attacked the city of Khojaly in Karabakh, destroyed it, and killed 613 residents of Khojaly, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly people.

The symbolism lies in the fact that throughout history, dozens of similar crimes have been committed. France, is responsible for the deaths of several million innocent people, including children and the elderly, in Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Mali, Djibouti, Nigeria, Chad, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, the Central African Republic, Gabon, Togo, Cameroon, Vietnam, Comoros, Haiti, and other countries, which in 1994 took direct responsibility for the murder of over 800,000 Tutsi people in Rwanda, was supporting Armenian fascists even back then, and today provides moral, political, material, and military support to the revanchist forces of Armenia," the MP pointed out.

The MP emphasized that the existence of colonialism in the 21st century is one of the greatest problems of humanity, and France's neo-colonial policy is essentially an undeclared war against all civilized humanity, against the principles of humanism.

"The resistance process initiated by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement laid the groundwork for the active promotion of the 'Bandung Principles,' elevating the rightful voices of peoples suffering from colonialism and neo-colonialism.

President Ilham Aliyev, as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, has repeatedly pointed out the numerous crimes against humanity committed by France in the countries it occupied. Today, one of the factors underlying the aggressive and internationally illegal policy of Paris towards Azerbaijan is the support of our country for the just demands of people suffering from French neo-colonialism, as well as the refusal to submit to neo-imperialist ambitions. However, Azerbaijan will continue to support the peoples suffering from French neo-colonialism, and no pressure will break the will of the Azerbaijani people and state," Karimli added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel