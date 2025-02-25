Finland's Helsinki hosts commemoration ceremony for Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. A commemorative event dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at the Azerbaijani House in Helsinki, Finland, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The innocent lives lost, including those of women and children during the tragedy, were honored with deep respect during the ceremony.

Ulviya Jabbarova, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani House in Helsinki, emphasized that the international slogan "Justice for Khojaly" advocates for justice on both national and global levels.

The event was attended by representatives of the Turkish Embassy in Finland and Azerbaijani expatriates. Participants reflected on the Khojaly tragedy and underscored the importance of raising international awareness.

Speeches also praised the Azerbaijani army's heroism during Khojaly's liberation and highlighted visits by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva and their meetings with the residents.

The event also noted ongoing efforts in Khojaly to improve living conditions, ensure safety, and promote employment and well-being for returning Azerbaijanis, alongside environmental restoration initiatives.

Mona Savojifar, an active member of the Azer-Turk youth organization and Azerbaijan House in Helsinki, shared her article about Khojaly, which was published in Finland in 2021. She emphasized the importance of the article in informing the local community about the realities of the Khojaly genocide.

The work carried out by diaspora organizations and diaspora activists is extremely useful in terms of providing the international community with truthful information about Azerbaijani realities and historical truth.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel