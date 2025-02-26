IAEA inspectors conduct daily checks in Iran – Atomic Energy Organization chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors are carrying out their daily inspections in Iran as per the agreed-upon schedule, said Mohammad Eslami, Iran's Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Trend reports.

Speaking today following a Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Eslami confirmed that cooperation between Iran and the IAEA continues, and Iran's activities are being carried out under the Agency's supervision.

He also mentioned that the latest IAEA report was divided into two parts: one focused on inspections, while the other addressed United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Based on the request of three European countries, the IAEA has announced it will later provide a more detailed report.

“Iran hopes that, as outlined in the IAEA’s charter, the agency will respect the rights of all countries and take professional steps,” Eslami added.

To note, on November 29, 2024, the first round of dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva. The second round of this dialogue was continued on January 13-14 in Geneva, where negotiations were held mainly on Iran's nuclear program.

The Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

The Iranian parliament established a strategic strategy to oppose the sanctions in late 2020, citing the failure to meet the Joint Comprehensive Strategy of Action (JCPOA) signed by Iran and six other nations, as well as the imposition of sanctions against Iran.

According to the Iranian parliament's vote, Iran halted implementing extra safeguards and protocols specified in the nuclear deal on February 23. As a result, the International Atomic Energy Agency's monitoring system was cut by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

