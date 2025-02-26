Tajikistan discloses inflation rate for Jan. 2025

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 26. The annual rate of inflation in Tajikistan remained steady at 3.6 percent in January 2025 compared to December 2024., Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, on a monthly basis, inflation rose by 0.3 percent. The refinancing rate in Tajikistan was set at 8.75 percent annually, from February 10, 2025.

The analytics from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) report that the growth in prices in Tajikistan remained moderate in January, supported by the stability of the national currency and the absence of significant inflationary pressure from import prices.

However, the EDB anticipates that strong domestic demand will lead to a gradual increase in inflation by the end of 2025. Despite this, inflation is expected to remain within the updated target range of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT) of 5±2 percent.

Inflation in Tajikistan stood at 3.6 percent in 2024, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than in 2023. Inflation was at 3.8 percent in 2023 and 4.2 percent in 2022.