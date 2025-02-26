Our hearts still ache for our martyrs - Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. A massive massacre took place in the Khojaly district of Azerbaijan's Karabakh in 1992, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgun, speaking to journalists during a visit to the Khojaly genocide memorial, Trend reports.

"As the Turkish embassy, ​​we visited the monument and expressed our condolences to the people of Azerbaijan," the diplomat also said.

He pointed out that innocent civilians were slain in Khojaly by Armenian military forces.

"We still feel the pain of our martyrs in our hearts. Today we have many people captured and missing. The Khojaly massacre is remembered as a black mark in the name of humanity. We share this pain with the people of Azerbaijan," Akgun added.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

