The "Woman Bazaar - Sustainable Development Program 4" Festival Days will be held with the support of PASHA Holding

As part of the Woman Bazaar Sustainable Development Project, this festival, dedicated to International Women’s Day, aims to support women's long-term entrepreneurial activities while highlighting their role in addressing climate change. The initiative will support 60 women entrepreneurs under the age of 50 from vulnerable groups, including 15 participants from the regions.

Prior to the festival, training sessions were organized to enhance the knowledge and skills of women entrepreneurs in branding, social media strategy, digital marketing, sales techniques, and other business-related topics. Additionally, online mentoring support was provided to help them develop their businesses and refine their sales strategies.

This marks the fourth edition of the festival, organized with the support of PASHA Holding, which aims to empower women entrepreneurs from vulnerable groups, contribute to the development of sustainable business models, and promote eco-conscious products.



Festival Date & Venue:

Date:

• March 1 - 14:00 – 19:00

• March 2 - 12:00 – 19:00

Venue: Passage 1901 (Nigar Rafibeyli 12/14, Baku, Azerbaijan).



It should be noted that women’s entrepreneurship is one of the key focus areas of PASHA Holding’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. In this regard, PASHA Holding and its subsidiaries implement various initiatives, such as “AFAQ”, “Ana Sahibkar”, and other projects. Additionally, last year, PASHA Holding supported Azerbaijan’s national volleyball team.