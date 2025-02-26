Azerbaijan's own currency loan allowances hike, leaving foreign currency options in dust

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The breakdown of overdue loans in national and foreign currencies is nearly the same in terms of amount, but in terms of total loan weight, the overdue loan in national currency has a higher proportion.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that the country's total loan allocations amounted to 29.3 billion manat ($17.2 billion) as of February 1, 2025, with overdue credits reaching 475.1 million manat ($279.4 million).

Out of the total loan allocations, 24.9 billion manat ($14.6 billion) were in national currency, with 369.1 million manat ($217.1 million) overdue. In comparison, foreign currency loans totaled 4.4 billion manat ($2.6 billion), with 106 million manat ($62.3 million) overdue.

Meanwhile, loan allocations in national currency have increased by 5.3 billion manat ($3.1 billion), or 26.9 percent, compared to the same period last year, while foreign currency loans decreased by 320.7 million manats ($188.6 million), or 6.7 percent.

Regarding the types of loans, 4.1 billion manat ($2.4 billion) in national currency were short-term loans, while 20.8 billion manat ($12.2 billion) were long-term loans. In foreign currency, short-term loans amounted to 771.2 million manat ($453.6 million), and long-term loans were 3.7 billion manat ($2.2 billion).

