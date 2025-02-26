Azerbaijani volunteers hold flashmob honoring Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The flash mob dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide “33 years of Khojaly” was held in Baku with the support of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Seaside Boulevard Department, and the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The flashmob involved around 500 Azerbaijani volunteers. The main aim of the event was to preserve the memory of the Khojaly genocide, spread awareness about it globally, and honor the victims of this tragic event.

During the flashmob, participants showcased the "Almond Blossom" – a symbol of the international campaign "Justice for Khojaly!" The volunteers chanted "Justice for Khojaly!" and called for international recognition of the tragedy and the establishment of justice.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide - one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century - was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

