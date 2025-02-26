BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has spent years stoking controversy over the events of 1915, is now facing criticism both domestically and from the Armenian diaspora, stated in an article by Rachel Abraham, a well-known political scientist and journalist, founder and CEO of the Don Gracia Center for Diplomacy, published in the popular Canadian publication "THEJ.CA", Trend reports with reference to the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora.

The article, titled "Nikol Pashinyan and the Events of 1915," notes that Pashinyan's speech in Davos challenged accepted historical notions, sparked debate and a sharp reaction from Armenian nationalists. The Armenian prime minister, who has expressed skepticism about his compatriots' accounts of the events of 1915, criticized their failure to abandon versions that have been forming for years. According to Pashinyan, it is important to understand what exactly happened during these events and why it happened, as well as why the issue of the "Armenian genocide" was not raised in 1939, but suddenly became relevant in the 1950s. Pashinyan's statement caused an extremely harsh reaction both in Armenia and in the Armenian diaspora. He was accused of making "dangerous" statements that could be considered a "threat to Armenia's national security." Pashinyan said that Armenians had been using the events of 1915 for political and national purposes for years, to advance their interests in the world and to cause political damage to Turkey. According to him, this was done not only by Armenians, but also by the Soviet Union. This statement led to even sharper criticism of the Armenian prime minister.

The article, citing Pashinyan, says that the story of "genocide" with additional myths was fabricated by the Soviet Union, and that Karen Demirchyan, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Armenia, propagated it.

According to the author, it is no coincidence that Pashinyan mentioned the 1950s. Thus, in 1952, Türkiye was accepted into NATO. As a result, the USSR began to use "Armenian history" to put pressure on Turkey. This did not stem from a desire to "take care" of the Armenians, but from hatred of the Turks and a desire to harm NATO member countries that were enemies of the Soviet Union. However, despite the propaganda of the "Armenian genocide" by the USSR, adding myths to the interpretation of events, it is the Armenians who are the creators of these myths.

The full text of the article can be found at the link:

https://thej.ca/2025/02/17/nikol-pashinyan-and-the-events-of-1915/