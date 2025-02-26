Iran advances in stable isotope production to support energy sector growth - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is concentrating on the production of stable isotopes and the development of the energy sector, said Mohammad Eslami, Iran’s Vice President and the head of the AEOI, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a presentation event in Tehran concerning the production of "Tellurium Dioxide" powder, the raw material for the Iodine-131 pharmaceutical preparation, Eslami explained that programs for stable isotopes have been developed over the past two years, and in 2023, a centrifuge for tellurium was put into operation.

''Currently, the presentation of Tellurium Dioxide is being held. This marks the final step towards achieving self-sufficiency in the production of radiopharmaceuticals, with Iodine-131 being an essential drug for treating thyroid cancer,'' he explained.

Eslami emphasized that the primary goal of the Atomic Energy Organization's current priorities is the health of the population. The next step will be the mass production of pharmaceuticals, fully meeting domestic demand and creating export opportunities.

“The organization will expand the scope of the programs it has launched and will include the production of new isotopes in its agenda,” he added.

The event in Tehran today coincided with the presentation of tellurium dioxide powder, a raw material for the production of iodine-131 used in the treatment of thyroid cancer.