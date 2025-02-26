Kyrgyz president, European Parliament discuss human rights issues

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 26. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held discussions with members of the European Parliament, led by Mounir Satouri, Chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz President's administration.

The meeting focused on human rights protection and freedom of speech. During the meeting, Zhaparov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and the EU have maintained constructive and multifaceted cooperation, particularly with the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) on 25 June 2024.

However, he expressed regret over the “one-sided and subjective approach” in the European Parliament's resolutions concerning the situation in Kyrgyzstan.

“Freedom of speech and human rights protection are key priorities for the Kyrgyz Republic. As an active participant in the international community and a member of the UN Human Rights Council, Kyrgyzstan is consistently working to strengthen democracy, the rule of law, and uphold international obligations,” Zhaparov stated.

He also noted his surprise that European representatives did not seek clarifications or additional information from Kyrgyzstan before preparing the resolutions on the human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan.

In response, Satouri highlighted the strategic importance of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EU. He expressed readiness for an open dialogue and emphasized that the meeting's outcomes would significantly contribute to further strengthening bilateral relations.

Satouri also acknowledged Kyrgyzstan’s full compliance with its international obligations, including recommendations from the Venice Commission, and its commitment to democracy and human rights protection. However, he voiced concerns over limitations on civil society and freedom of speech. Members of the European Parliament also expressed their concern over the detention of a member of the Social Democrats Party.

President Zhaparov reaffirmed that Kyrgyzstan follows a multi-vector foreign policy and seeks friendly, partnership-based relationships with all European countries.

“Minor issues related to the actions of individual politicians should not hinder the deepening of our cooperation,” the president emphasized.

Satouri supported the president’s viewpoint, stressing that the interaction between the parties should not be limited to the concerns of specific political parties.

Zhaparov concluded by expressing hope that the European Parliament members would provide an objective and comprehensive account of the situation in Kyrgyzstan to their colleagues and the broader European community.

To note, on December 19, 2024, the European Parliament adopted a recent resolution on the human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan, where it urges the Kyrgyz government "to halt its campaign of intimidation and legal persecution against opposition parties, independent media outlets, and journalists".

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel