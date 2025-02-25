EU nuclear power output rises, France leads growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. In 2023, nuclear power plants in 13 EU countries generated 619,601 GWh of electricity, marking a 1.7% increase from the previous year, according to Eurostat, Trend reports.

The rise was largely attributed to France completing maintenance work on its reactors. Nuclear energy accounted for 22.8% of the EU’s total electricity production.

France remained the EU’s largest nuclear producer, generating 338,202 GWh, or 54.6% of the bloc’s total. Spain followed with 58,873 GWh (9.2%), ahead of Sweden (48,470 GWh; 7.8%) and Finland (34,308 GWh; 5.5%).

Germany, which was the EU’s second-largest nuclear producer until 2021, generated 7,216 GWh in early 2023 before shutting down its remaining reactors in April.

France and Slovakia were the most reliant on nuclear power, with nuclear energy making up 65.0% and 62.0% of their total electricity generation, respectively. In contrast, nuclear energy contributed just 1.4% of Germany’s electricity production and 3.3% in the Netherlands.